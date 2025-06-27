Home to North Carolina iconic attraction reopens after Hurricane Helene's devastation

An iconic tourist attraction in an area of western North Carolina among the hardest hit by Hurricane Helene has reopened to the public

CHIMNEY ROCK, N.C. -- An iconic tourist attraction in an area of western North Carolina among the hardest hit by Hurricane Helene reopened to the public on Friday, nine months after the storm brought historic flooding, destruction and loss of life.

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein and other officials attended a reopening ceremony at Chimney Rock State Park, which is about 25 miles (40.2 kilometers) southeast of Asheville. The main portion of the park will now be open again from Fridays to Mondays to visitors who make reservations, Stein's office said.

Stein also signed into law before the ceremony’s crowd another state Helene recovery bill finalized by the General Assembly on Thursday that sends $700 million to the state's Helene relief fund and appropriates $500 million of that. And Stein announced a new tourism campaign to encourage travel and spending in the North Carolina mountains.

“Today’s reopening is a huge achievement,” Stein told attendees. “Chimney Rock is just one of the many places that make western North Carolina unforgettable.”

Last September's storm swept away the ornate stone and concrete bridge across the Broad River to reach the portion of the park that contains the 315-foot (96-meter) high geological formation that's shaped in keeping with the park's name. The park, which also features hiking trails and other amenities, usually attracts 400,000 people annually.

A road had to be paved and a temporary bridge made from old railroad cars was laid over the river.

The reopening provides needed encouragement to those in adjoining Chimney Rock Village, where a third of the hamlet's businesses were destroyed as river waters removed buildings from their foundations.

“It almost wiped us off the map,” village Mayor Peter O’Leary said on Friday. “The village knew one thing that was of utmost importance to our survival. We had to have Chimney Rock State Park open again.” Some village businesses are reopening.

Before Friday's bill signing, the General Assembly already had appropriated or reallocated more than $1.6 billion for Helene recovery.

The new Helene law is the fifth relief package approved by the Republican-controlled General Assembly since last fall. The Democratic governor said Friday that he's still seeking direct aid for small businesses and more funds for affordable housing. But he was still pleased with the legislature's action.

“We have a lot of work to do, but it’s also good to take stock and recognize that today is a good day,” Stein said. The governor is also seeking more federal funds for Helene recovery beyond the billions already received by the state and by those harmed by the storm.

State officials say the storm caused more than 100 deaths in North Carolina and generated roughly $60 billion in damages and needs.