Homicide team probes house explosion; owner unaccounted for

Homicide detectives are investigating a house explosion near Pittsburgh.

Flames were reported at two homes Saturday afternoon in Edgewood. Emergency officials told television station WPXI one house collapsed and another next door was damaged.

Police say the owner of the home that exploded is unaccounted for. His daughter had been scheduled to get married that afternoon.

Authorities say it was not a gas explosion and have called the fire suspicious.

Neighbors reported hearing a large blast that shook their homes and made their lights flicker.

The house next door had recently been sold, and officials say a family had been planning to move in next week.

