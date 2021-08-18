Housing construction slumps 7% in July to 1.53 million units

Home construction fell a sharp 7% in July as homebuilders struggled to cope with a variety of headwinds

August 18, 2021, 1:31 PM
2 min read

WASHINGTON -- Home construction fell a sharp 7% in July as homebuilders struggled to cope with a variety of headwinds.

The July decline put home construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.53 million units, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. It was the slowest pace since April but was 2.5% higher than a year ago.

Applications for building permits, which can forecast future activity, rose 2.6% in July from the June level to an annual rate of 1.64 million units. It was the first monthly increase in permit applications since March.

Construction starts for single-family homes fell 4.9% in July to an annual rate of 1.11 million while construction of apartments of five units or more dropped 13.6% to a rate of 412,000 units.

Home construction was down in every part of the country except the South where housing starts rose 2.1%. The biggest decline was in the Northeast, a drop of 49.3%, followed by declines of 11.3% in the West and 6.9% in the Midwest.

According to a survey of builder confidence, expectations fell sharply in August to the lowest level in a year as builders struggled with high costs, supply shortages and rising home prices. Expectations dropped five points to a reading of 75 in the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo survey.

While the peak of the housing frenzy may be past, economists believe strong demand will continue to drive the market.

“Housing demand and sparse inventory will give builders strong reasons to maintain solid levels of construction," said Oren Klachkin, lead U.S. economist at Oxford Economics. “However, high materials prices, a limited supply of workers and limited land availability will constrain activity.”

Also on Wednesday, the Mortgage Bankers Association reported that mortgage applications fell 3.9% last week to their lowest level in a month, reflecting a drop in refinancing applications as mortgage interest rates rose.

Top Stories

Afghanistan updates: Former president in United Arab Emirates after fleeing country

19 minutes ago

Biden administration to begin rolling out booster shots the week of Sept. 20

1 hour ago

Unvaccinated couple dies of COVID-19 on same day

Aug 16, 3:03 PM

Unvaccinated couple die of COVID-19 hours apart, leaving behind 2 teens

Aug 17, 6:06 AM

COVID-19 live updates: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tests positive

6 minutes ago

Top Stories

Unvaccinated couple dies of COVID-19 on same day

Aug 16, 3:03 PM

White House expected to recommend booster shots for 'most Americans'

Aug 17, 7:20 AM

US evacuates Americans from Afghanistan as Taliban tightens control

4 hours ago

Biden to begin rolling out booster shots the week of Sept. 20

1 hour ago

UAE says Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is in the country

2 hours ago

Top Stories

Unvaccinated couple dies of COVID-19 on same day

Aug 16, 3:03 PM

White House expected to recommend booster shots for 'most Americans'

Aug 17, 7:20 AM

US evacuates Americans from Afghanistan as Taliban tightens control

4 hours ago

Biden to begin rolling out booster shots the week of Sept. 20

1 hour ago

UAE says Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is in the country

2 hours ago

Top Stories

Unvaccinated couple dies of COVID-19 on same day

Aug 16, 3:03 PM

White House expected to recommend booster shots for 'most Americans'

Aug 17, 7:20 AM

US evacuates Americans from Afghanistan as Taliban tightens control

4 hours ago

Human remains found in wheel well of C-17 military plane that departed from Kabul

Aug 17, 5:33 PM

Unvaccinated couple die of COVID-19 hours apart, leaving behind 2 teens

Aug 17, 6:06 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events