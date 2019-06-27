Houston officer accused of assaulting man during drug arrest

A Houston police officer has been indicted after being accused of assaulting a suspect during a drug arrest.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Wednesday that officer Shane Privette has been indicted on a charge of aggravated assault by a public servant.

Privette is accused of hitting Dewayne Walker's face with his knee during a November 2017 arrest.

Court records did not list an attorney for Privette.

In a statement, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said that Privette has been relieved of duty.

Walker in March 2018 pleaded guilty to a charge of delivering less than a gram of cocaine and was sentenced to 10 months in state jail.