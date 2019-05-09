Huge blaze destroys at least 75 antique cars and motorcycles

A blaze at a sprawling storage facility in Pennsylvania destroyed at least 75 antique and classic cars and motorcycles.

Etna Fire Chief Greg Porter says the fire broke out Wednesday at the large commercial building a few miles north of Pittsburgh.

A number of small businesses also rent space in the facility, including Lab Ratz, which brings animals to schools as a science education program. The owner says he's not sure what happened to the snakes, lizards and turtles inside.

Three firefighters were sent to hospitals with minor injuries.

Porter says it appears someone was working on a motorcycle and it caught fire, sparking the blaze.

Investigators are looking into whether the sprinklers malfunctioned and if building had fire alarms.