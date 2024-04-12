A human head was found in an apartment refrigerator. The resident is charged with murder

A New York City man has been charged with murder and robbery after a human head and body parts were found in a Brooklyn apartment refrigerator

NEW YORK -- A New York City man has been charged with murder in connection with the discovery of a human head and body parts in a Brooklyn apartment refrigerator, police said Friday.

Nicolas McGee, 45, was arrested Thursday afternoon and also charged with robbery, concealment of a human corpse and tampering with evidence, city police said in a news release.

The remains of 40-year-old Kawsheen Gelzer were found Jan. 22 in an apartment McGee shared with Heather Stines, 45, who was arrested on a charge of concealment of a human corpse, police said.

Officers said they responded to a request for a wellness check at the apartment and found multiple black bags with body parts in the refrigerator and freezer. Medical examiners were later able to identify Gelzer through fingerprints, according to a criminal complaint.

Police did not provide additional details about the case Friday, including how and when Gelzer was killed.

McGee was scheduled to appear in court Friday. The case was not yet in online court records, and the district attorney's office said it did not have information about his legal representation.

The Associated Press left a text message seeking comment for Stines' attorney Friday.