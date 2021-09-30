Hyundai-Kia recall: turn signal can flash in wrong direction

Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than 550,000 cars and minivans in the U.S. because the turn signals can flash in the opposite direction of what the driver intended

September 30, 2021, 12:42 PM
1 min read

DETROIT -- Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than 550,000 cars and minivans in the U.S. because the turn signals can flash in the opposite direction of what the driver intended.

The recall covers Hyundai's Sonata midsize car from the 2015 through 2017 model years, and Sonata gas-electric hybrids from 2016 and 2017. Kia's Sedona minivan from 2015 through 2017 also is affected.

Hyundai says software in a junction box may not properly interpreting signals. The Korean automaker says it doesn't know of any crashes or injuries from the problem.

Dealers will update the software at no cost to owners. Hyundai will begin mailing notification letters to customers on Nov. 19, while letters will go to Kia owners starting Nov. 12.

