ICE conducting search warrants at sites in Atlanta area

ATLANTA -- A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman has confirmed that agents from its Homeland Security Investigations division are working with the IRS to execute a search warrant at multiple sites in the Atlanta area. The searches were taking place Thursday. No further information was immediately available.