Illinois officer fatally shoots suspect after being stabbed Police say an Illinois police officer fatally shot a suspect in a domestic violence incident after the officer was stabbed and wounded by the suspect during a traffic stop

EAST PEORIA, Ill. -- An Illinois police officer fatally shot a suspect in a domestic violence incident early Tuesday after the officer was stabbed and wounded by the suspect during a traffic stop, police said.

Police had responded to a domestic violence call in the central Illinois city, but the suspect left the scene before police officers arrived, said East Peoria Police Chief Rich Brodrick.

An officer spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle and stopped it at a CVS Pharmacy, and the suspect then stabbed the officer, Brodick told reporters at the scene.

The wounded officer then shot the suspect about 1 a.m. outside the pharmacy, according to a statement from Illinois State Police, which investigates shootings by officers.

Brodick said the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene and the officer was hospitalized in stable condition.

Police have not released the names of the suspect or the injured officer.

State police said additional information about the shooting would be released later Tuesday.