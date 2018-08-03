Immigrant parents fight chaotic system for their children

Interested in Immigration? Add Immigration as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Immigration news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The U.S. government's improvised system to reunite immigrant families it separated at the border has left hundreds of parents in limbo.

The parents were deemed "ineligible" to get their children back. They are at the heart of the effort being waged in the courts to reunite families.

They include a man who had his 2-year-old daughter taken because agents didn't believe he was the father, forcing him submit DNA evidence to prove he was the parent. Hundreds of parents are believed to be deported.

The Associated Press interviewed immigrants who remain separated from their children in multiple countries to capture the variety of ways the government has been unable to reunite families.