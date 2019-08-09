Immigration raids to have long-term effects on poultry towns

  • Byjeff amy and rogelio v. solis, associated press
MORTON, Miss. — Aug 9, 2019, 1:04 AM ET
Handcuffed workers await transportation to a processing center following a raid by U.S. immigration officials at Koch Foods Inc., plant in Morton, Miss. U.S. immigration officials raided several Mississippi food processing plants on Wednesday and sigThe Associated Press
Handcuffed workers await transportation to a processing center following a raid by U.S. immigration officials at Koch Foods Inc., plant in Morton, Miss. U.S. immigration officials raided several Mississippi food processing plants on Wednesday and signaled that the early-morning strikes were part of a large-scale operation targeting owners as well as employees. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

The largest immigration raid in at least a decade is likely to ripple for years through six Mississippi small towns that host poultry plants.

A store owner who caters to Latino poultry plant workers fears he'll have to close. A school superintendent is trying to rebuild trust with the Spanish-speaking community. And the CEO of a local bank says the effects are likely to touch every business in town.

People are beginning to think about those consequences after Wednesday's raids, in which 680 people were initially detained.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Bryan Cox says ICE sent more than 300 of those people home Thursday, with notices to appear before immigration judges.

Republican Gov. Phil Bryant tweeted that anyone in the country illegally has to "bear the responsibility of that federal violation."

———

Associated Press Elliot Spagat in San Diego and Emily Wagster Pettus in Jackson, Mississippi, contributed to this report.