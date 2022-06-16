Incarcerated lawyer Michael Avenatti pleads guilty to wire fraud and tax charges in California

Incarcerated lawyer Michael Avenatti pleads guilty to wire fraud and tax charges in California

ByThe Associated Press
June 16, 2022, 2:54 PM

SANTA ANA, Calif. -- Incarcerated lawyer Michael Avenatti pleads guilty to wire fraud and tax charges in California.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events