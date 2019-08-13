Indiana man charged after shots fired at Chicago hospital

An Indiana man with a history of gun convictions has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm after authorities say he opened fire at a Chicago hospital.

In a criminal complaint released Tuesday, the U.S. attorney's office in Chicago says 40-year-old Bernard Harvey Jr. is accused of entering the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center on Monday armed with a semi-automatic rifle that had been reported stolen in Indianapolis where he lives.

The complaint says police responded to the hospital on Chicago's West Side after receiving reports of a man firing a gun and arrested Harvey in the hospital's atrium. No one was injured.

Police later recovered six shell casings outside the hospital and one near an entrance, and found bullet holes in a hospital ceiling and the entrance door.