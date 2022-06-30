WASHINGTON -- An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve was a high 6.3% in May, unchanged from April.
An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve was a high 6.3% in May, unchanged from April
An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve was a high 6.3% in May, unchanged from April
Top Stories
Fauci experiencing Paxlovid rebound after testing positive for COVID this month
- Jun 29, 11:12 AM
Justices rule Biden can end Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy for asylum seekers
- 20 minutes ago
Mother gunned down on NYC street was apparently targeted: Sources
- 3 hours ago
Supreme Court limits EPA's ability to reduce emissions, fight climate change
- 33 minutes ago
Developing tropical storm targets Caribbean
- Jun 29, 09:20 AM