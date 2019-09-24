Iran leader: No meeting with US as long as sanctions remain

Iran's president says he'd consider meeting "at any level" to explore what the Trump administration seeks in a nuclear deal. But he says he wouldn't do it until sanctions against his country are lifted.

On the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, Hassan Rouhani reiterated that he would not even consider meeting with President Donald Trump while the sanctions were in place. They've been imposed since 2018 in the wake of Trump's pullout from a nuclear deal.

Rouhani was speaking to a small group of U.S. media leaders shortly before Trump took center stage at the U.N. General Assembly.

Rouhani said he had talked with French President Emmanuel on the sidelines of the UN meeting as Macron seeks to broker a Trump-Rouhani meeting.