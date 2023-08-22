TOKYO -- Japan says release of treated radioactive water from Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea to begin as early as Aug. 24. (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported it would begin on that date.).
ByThe Associated Press
August 21, 2023, 9:29 PM