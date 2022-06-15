John Hinckley Jr., who shot and wounded President Reagan in '81, freed from court oversight after decades of supervision

John Hinckley Jr., who shot and wounded President Reagan in '81, freed from court oversight after decades of supervision

ByThe Associated Press
June 15, 2022, 2:41 PM

NORFOLK, Va. -- John Hinckley Jr., who shot and wounded President Reagan in '81, freed from court oversight after decades of supervision.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events