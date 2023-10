Joran van der Sloot is sent back to Peru after US trial and confession in Holloway killing

FILE - Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from a maximum-security prison to an airport to be extradited to the U.S., on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Thursday, June 8, 2023. Van der Sloot, the chief suspect in Natalee Holloway’s 2005 disappearance, is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning, Oct. 18, where he is expected to plead guilty to trying to extort money from her mother and provide new information about what happened to the missing teen. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia, File)

FILE - Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from a maximum-security prison to an airport to be extradited to the U.S., on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Thursday, June 8, 2023. Van der Sloot, the chief suspect in Natalee Holloway’s 2005 disappearance, is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning, Oct. 18, where he is expected to plead guilty to trying to extort money from her mother and provide new information about what happened to the missing teen. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia, File)

FILE - Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from a maximum-security prison to an airport to be extradited to the U.S., on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Thursday, June 8, 2023. Van der Sloot, the chief suspect in Natalee Holloway’s 2005 disappearance, is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning, Oct. 18, where he is expected to plead guilty to trying to extort money from her mother and provide new information about what happened to the missing teen. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia, File)

FILE - Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from a maximum-security prison to an airport to be extradited to the U.S., on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Thursday, June 8, 2023. Van der Sloot, the chief suspect in Natalee Holloway’s 2005 disappearance, is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning, Oct. 18, where he is expected to plead guilty to trying to extort money from her mother and provide new information about what happened to the missing teen. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia, File)

A Dutch citizen who recently admitted to killing U.S. student Natalee Holloway in Aruba in 2005 is being sent back from the United States to Peru where he will serve out a sentence for the killing of a Peruvian woman

LIMA, Peru -- A Dutch citizen who recently admitted to killing U.S. student Natalee Holloway in Aruba in 2005 is being sent back from the United States to Peru where he will serve out a sentence for the killing of a Peruvian woman.

Joran van der Sloot is scheduled to arrive Monday afternoon in the Peruvian capital of Lima, Interpol agent Hilda Manosalva told The Associated Press.

Van der Sloot was temporarily extradited to the U.S. to face charges linked to Holloway's disappearance, a case that has drawn international attention over the course of two decades.

A few days ago, he admitted that he killed Holloway and disposed of her remains. The disclosure came as he pleaded guilty to charges of trying to extort money from Holloway's mother in return for information about the location of the body.

U.S. authorities do not have jurisdiction to prosecute van der Sloot for the 2005 slaying on a beach in Aruba, where the statute of limitations for murder has expired. But the revelations have given long-sought answers to Holloway's next-of-kin.

The Dutch citizen was sentenced to 20 years in prison in the U.S. for extortion and wire fraud, but as part of his plea agreement, that sentence will run concurrently with another one in Peru, where he’s serving a 28-year prison sentence for killing Stephany Flores in 2010.

A 2001 treaty between Peru and the U.S. allows a suspect to be temporarily extradited to face trial in the other country.