MIAMI -- Judge approves settlement of more than $1 billion for victims of Florida condominium collapse that killed 98 people.
Judge approves settlement of more than $1 billion for victims of Florida condominium collapse that killed 98 people
Judge approves settlement of more than $1 billion for victims of Florida condominium collapse that killed 98 people
Top Stories
Supreme Court strikes down New York law regulating concealed handguns in public
- 1 hour ago
Police release photo of person of interest in San Francisco shooting
- Jun 23, 03:18 AM
FDA orders Juul to be taken off the market in US
- 1 hour ago
What to know about major New York guns case in SCOTUS ruling
- 1 hour ago
US swimmer rescued by coach from bottom of pool after fainting in World Championship
- Jun 23, 07:19 AM