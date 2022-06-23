Judge approves settlement of more than $1 billion for victims of Florida condominium collapse that killed 98 people

Judge approves settlement of more than $1 billion for victims of Florida condominium collapse that killed 98 people

ByThe Associated Press
June 23, 2022, 10:41 AM

MIAMI -- Judge approves settlement of more than $1 billion for victims of Florida condominium collapse that killed 98 people.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events