Judge calls off trial over slain millionaire's residency

A New Hampshire judge has called off the upcoming probate court trial of a man accused by relatives of killing his millionaire grandfather for inheritance money, saying the grandfather was not a resident of the state.

Judge David King said Friday that John Chakalos lived in Connecticut, even though he had a New Hampshire driver's license and registered to vote there.

A June trial had been scheduled for 24-year-old Nathan Carman, of Vernon, Vermont, who's denied any role in his grandfather's shooting death in Connecticut in 2013.

Carman also denies any role in the disappearance of his mother during a 2016 fishing trip. Carman's three aunts believe Carman killed her and are trying to prevent him from inheriting the mother's share of her father's estate.

Carman said he is pleased with the ruling.