Judge reduces bond for ex-deputy in Parkland shooting

A judge has reduced bail for a Florida ex-deputy charged with 11 criminal counts for failing to confront the gunman in the Parkland school massacre.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer set bond at $39,500 for 56-year-old Scot Peterson, down from the initial amount of $102,000. Scherer also eliminated a previous requirement that Peterson wear a GPS monitor.

Peterson is charged with child neglect, culpable negligence and perjury stemming from the February 2018 shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. His attorney says Peterson should not face the neglect and negligence charges because he was not legally a caregiver with direct responsibility for the students.

Twenty-year-old Nikolas Cruz faces the death penalty if convicted of the killings.

This story has been edited to correct that ex-deputy is charged with 11 criminal counts, not 11 crimes.