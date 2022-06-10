GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Judge sets bond at $100,000 for Michigan police officer charged with murder in Patrick Lyoya’s death.
Judge sets bond at $100,000 for Michigan police officer charged with murder in Patrick Lyoya’s death
Judge sets bond at $100,000 for Michigan police officer charged with murder in Patrick Lyoya’s death
Top Stories
Trump fires back at Ivanka, Bill Barr over Jan. 6 deposition testimony
- 2 hours ago
US to lift COVID testing requirement for air travelers entering country
- Jun 10, 11:02 AM
What some lifelong gun owners say about AR-15s
- Jun 10, 09:51 AM
'Baby Holly' found after missing for over 40 years after parents murdered
- Jun 09, 05:51 PM
Uvalde chief defends mass shooting response in first public comments since massacre
- Jun 10, 09:32 AM