Judge sets March trial for 5 men in Michigan governor plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A judge set a March 8 trial for five men accused of planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker set the new date Monday after defense lawyers seeking more time to prepare asked him to postpone an October trial. Federal prosecutors didn't object last week.
The five have been in custody for nearly a year.
A sixth man, Ty Garbin, pleaded guilty and was recently sentenced to slightly more than six years in prison. He’s expected to be a major witness for the government at trial.