Judge sets March trial for 5 men in Michigan governor plot

A judge has set a March 8 trial for five men accused of planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

September 21, 2021, 12:35 AM
1 min read

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A judge set a March 8 trial for five men accused of planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker set the new date Monday after defense lawyers seeking more time to prepare asked him to postpone an October trial. Federal prosecutors didn't object last week.

The government said the five men were upset over coronavirus restrictions when they conspired to kidnap Whitmer, a Democrat, even scouting her second home in northern Michigan. They’ve pleaded not guilty and claim to be victims of entrapment.

The five have been in custody for nearly a year.

A sixth man, Ty Garbin, pleaded guilty and was recently sentenced to slightly more than six years in prison. He’s expected to be a major witness for the government at trial.

Top Stories

FBI ends day-long search of Brian Laundrie's family home: Live updates

2 hours ago

FBI says remains found near Grand Teton believed to be Gabby Petito

Sep 20, 4:00 PM

Gabby Petito case: Timeline of travel blogger's disappearance

2 hours ago

COVID death toll in US eclipses 1918 influenza pandemic estimates

Sep 20, 4:20 PM

Young people experiencing 'widespread' anxiety over climate crisis, researchers say

Sep 14, 1:00 AM

Top Stories

FBI says remains found near Grand Teton believed to be Gabby Petito

Sep 20, 4:00 PM

Gabby Petito case: Timeline of travel blogger's disappearance

2 hours ago

Body found in search for missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito

Sep 19, 8:51 PM

COVID death toll in US eclipses 1918 influenza pandemic estimates

Sep 20, 4:20 PM

Police: 4 people killed, left in cornfield died in St. Paul

Sep 20, 3:43 PM

Top Stories

FBI says remains found near Grand Teton believed to be Gabby Petito

Sep 20, 4:00 PM

Body found in search for missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito

Sep 19, 8:51 PM

Gabby Petito case: Timeline of travel blogger's disappearance

2 hours ago

COVID death toll in US eclipses 1918 influenza pandemic estimates

Sep 20, 4:20 PM

Police: 4 people killed, left in cornfield died in St. Paul

Sep 20, 3:43 PM

Top Stories

FBI says remains found near Grand Teton believed to be Gabby Petito

Sep 20, 4:00 PM

Body found in search for missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito

Sep 19, 8:51 PM

Gabby Petito case: Timeline of travel blogger's disappearance

2 hours ago

Body ‘consistent with description’ of Gabby Petito found

Sep 19, 6:37 PM

‘Heartbreaking’ update in Gabby Petito case

Sep 19, 6:16 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events