2 judges back on bench following fight-related suspensions

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. -- Two southern Indiana judges are back on the bench after completing their suspensions for a downtown Indianapolis fight and double-shooting that followed a night of bar-hopping.

Clark County Circuit Court Judge Brad Jacobs and Crawford Circuit Judge Sabrina Bell were reinstated to the bench Monday following 30-day suspensions that took effect Nov. 22.

A third judge, Clark County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Adams, will be reinstated Jan. 13 after completing a 60-day suspension, the News and Tribune reported.

Adams and Jacobs were shot and seriously wounded during a May 1 fight while they were in Indianapolis for a judicial conference. Court records show that the altercation began after one of two men in a SUV yelled something at the judges and Bell extended a middle finger at the pair.

The fight and shooting led to charges against Adams and two other men. Adams later pleaded to a misdemeanor for battery.

The three judges were suspended as part of disciplinary action taken by the Indiana Supreme Court in response to the judicial misconduct they were found to have committed.

The court's order said the three judges were intoxicated "and behaving in an injudicious manner" when a night of bar-hopping led to the fight and Adams and Jacobs' shootings.