2 judges' comments, handling of rape cases draw criticism

Two New Jersey judges have come under fire for their handling of rape cases, one for asking whether a 16-year-old boy "from a good family" should face "devastating" consequences over a videotaped assault.

Another judge asked whether a 12-year-old girl's loss of virginity constitutes serious harm.

Monmouth County Judge James Troiano said the Eagle Scout charged with assaulting an intoxicated teen at a pajama party had good test scores and could go to a top college.

He called the alleged attack different from a "traditional" rape by two men with a weapon.

Lawyer Debra Katz says that's not the legal standard for sexual assault. She says Troiano should be removed from the bench. Katz represented Christine Blasey Ford in her Senate testimony against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Both New Jersey judges ordered the boys tried in juvenile court, but their decisions were reversed on appeal.