Kansas football lineman charged in connection with alleged bomb threat

University of Kansas football offensive lineman Joseph Krause has been charged with making an aggravated criminal threat that led to the evacuation of a stadium

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- University of Kansas offensive lineman Joseph Krause made his first court appearance Tuesday after he was charged with allegedly making a bomb threat that prompted the evacuation of a stadium.

Krause has been charged with making an aggravated criminal threat Monday. The university stadium and two other sports complexes were evacuated without incident, university police told The Kansas City Star.

Krause does not yet have a lawyer. But he told a judge Tuesday that he plans to find representation in the next two days. No attorney was listed for him in court records as of Tuesday.

Making an aggravated criminal threat is a felony punishable by a minimum of two-and-a-half years in prison, a fine of $300,000 or both.

Krause has been on the team for three seasons as a walk-on. He has not played a game since 2020.