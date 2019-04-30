2 men die during Kansas standoff; sheriff, undersheriff hurt

A Kansas undersheriff was shot and wounded trying to execute a warrant against a man who absconded from the corrections system, and a sheriff was shot in a subsequent standoff at a nearby house that ended early Tuesday with two men dead.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that the Rice County undersheriff attempted to stop a car north of the small town of Sterling around 5 p.m. Monday because an occupant, David Madden, had an outstanding warrant against him.

The news release doesn't detail that warrant, but Madden, a 37-year-old former Marine, has a long criminal history. He was investigated in the 2015 disappearance of his girlfriend who remains missing, and was indicted last week on federal charges for illegal possession of a machine gun. Kansas Department of Corrections records also list him as an absconder from a program that supervises felony offenders. The department spokeswoman didn't immediately return a phone message and online records provided no details.

Less than a minute after initiating the stop, the undersheriff radioed to dispatch that he had been shot. KBI spokeswoman Melissa Underwood said Madden shot him. He was flown to a hospital in critical condition with four gunshot wounds. Sterling is a town of about 2,000 people about 70 miles (110 kilometers) northwest of Wichita.

The KBI said the sheriff and a deputy later went to a home southeast of nearby Raymond, another small town, after receiving information that Madden may have fled there. The sheriff was shot in the leg in an exchange of gunfire. He was taken to a hospital in good condition, and his wife said he was later released. The shooting led law enforcement to surround the home.

The KBI said two men's bodies were found at the home early Tuesday after the standoff. The KBI hasn't said whether Madden was one of those found dead but says the community is no longer at risk. The agency says it plans to release the men's names later Tuesday. It's unclear who lived in the home.

The Hutchinson News reported that the federal firearm case against Madden dates back to February 2017 when he was under investigation in the disappearance of 22-year-old Megan Renee Foglesong and led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through several counties.

He was later arrested at his home following a standoff. A couple of days later, the KBI, serving a search warrant on the property, recovered two wooden crates containing two dozen pipe bombs, each wrapped with baling wire and black tape. The KBI secured the home, returning to search further in March 2017, when a fully automatic AK47 machine gun was found under Madden's bed. In a jailhouse interview with the KBI, Madden said he found the machine gun in Fallujah, Iraq, while he was stationed there.

Madden entered a no-contest plea in the law enforcement chase in June 2018 and was placed on probation. Weapon possession charges were not filed until earlier this month. It was unclear why there was a filing delay in the federal case.

The KBI says the investigation into Foglesong's disappearance remains open. She was last seen in Rice County after moving there from Oneida, Illinois.

Former Rice County Undersheriff Brian Treaster told KAKE-TV in February that there have been six large searches for her and some small ones, too. He said previously that foul play was suspected, but didn't say why.