5 killed in head-on collision on East Texas highway

TYLER, Texas -- A car driving on the wrong side of a two-lane highway in East Texas early Friday collided with an SUV, killing all five people in the vehicles, authorities said.

The collision happened at about 5 a.m. on Texas 110, about 6 1/2 miles (10 1/2 kilometers) northwest of Tyler and 85 miles (135 kilometers) east of Dallas, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

A Dodge Charger was on the wrong side of the unlit highway and erupted into flames after rounding a curve and slamming head-on into a Chevrolet Tahoe, DPS Sgt. Jason Bundy said.

Gerardo Lopez, who lives nearby, said he and his wife were awakened by the sound of the crash.

“A big ‘BOOM,’ and I tell my wife something happened, we have to get out there and help," he told KLTV-TV of Tyler.

“I saw the car start getting on fire, and a man was asking for help. I got my little fire extinguisher for my dump truck, but that wasn’t enough,” Lopes said. “I feel bad. I still have the man's screaming in my head.”

No evidence of alcohol or drug use was found at the crash scene, but excessive speed by the car may have been a factor, Bundy said. No identities have been released.