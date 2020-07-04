5 killed, 3 injured in North Carolina highway crash Five people have been killed and at least three others seriously injured after a crash on a highway in Charlotte, North Carolina

Emergency medical officials said the crash happened on Interstate 485 in north Charlotte, news outlets reported.

Officials did not immediately release the identity of the victims or say how the crash happened.