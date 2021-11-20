3 killed, none of them students, in school band bus crash

Officials say three people were killed when a wrong-way pickup truck on a West Texas interstate highway slammed into a bus carrying members of a high school band

BIG SPRING, Texas -- A pickup truck heading the wrong way on a West Texas highway slammed into a bus carrying members of a high school band, killing three people, officials said Friday.

Two students from the bus were critically injured in the late Friday afternoon crash on Interstate 20 in Big Spring, about 250 miles west of Fort Worth, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A third adult and two students were airlifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock, 95 miles (150 kilometers) north of the crash site. The adult died at the hospital, and the two students were listed in critical but stable condition, Baker said.

Other students were taken to the Scenic Mountain Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, he said.