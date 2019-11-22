Kurds in US struggle with distance amid Syria crisis abroad President Donald Trump’s abrupt announcement last month of plans to withdraw American troops from northern Syria turned Nashville’s city hall and a downtown bridge green, yellow and red

In this Oct. 18, 2019, photo, Kurds attend Friday prayers at the Salahadeen Center in Nashville, Tenn. Nashville has the largest Kurdish population in the U.S. The community of up to 40,000 Kurds has felt largely helpless to aid their homeland of late, as images of death and despair invade social media. Many feel a new level of betrayal by President Donald Trump after watching Turkey attack their people and push them out of Syria. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

In this Oct. 18, 2019, photo, Kurds attend Friday prayers at the Salahadeen Center in Nashville, Tenn. Nashville has the largest Kurdish population in the U.S. The community of up to 40,000 Kurds has felt largely helpless to aid their homeland of late, as images of death and despair invade social media. Many feel a new level of betrayal by President Donald Trump after watching Turkey attack their people and push them out of Syria. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) The Associated Press

President Donald Trump’s abrupt announcement of plans to withdraw American troops from northern Syria last month inspired Nashville to light its city hall and a prominent bridge downtown in the green, yellow and red of the Kurdish flag.

For decades, Kurds have called Nashville a “Little Kurdistan” enclave. The city has the largest Kurdish population in the U.S.

The U.S. community of up to 40,000 Kurds has felt largely helpless to aid their homeland of late, as images of death and despair invade social media. Many feel a new level of betrayal by Trump after watching Turkey attack their people and push them out of Syria.

In Nashville, the community collected hundreds of boxes of donated clothes and essentials to send to Kurds who fled Syria to a camp in Iraq.