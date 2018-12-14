The Latest: Attorney: Fiance of missing woman is cooperating

The Latest on a police investigation into a Colorado woman's disappearance (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

An attorney for a man engaged to a missing Colorado woman says his client is cooperating with investigators as they search the fiance's property.

Patrick Frazee's attorney, Jeremy Loew, said in a statement that police didn't ask his client to participate in the search Friday of the property, located about two hours south of Denver.

Loew said Frazee wants police to "take whatever steps" necessary to find 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth and exclude him as a suspect in her disappearance.

Berreth was last seen Thanksgiving Day. An investigation began Dec. 2 after Berreth's mother asked police to check on her daughter.

Loew has previously said Frazee provided police with DNA samples and access to his cellphone.

10:10 a.m.

Colorado police say they are searching the property of a missing woman's fiance.

The search of Patrick Frazee's Florissant property began Friday morning, about three weeks after 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth was last seen.

Police have not released any information about the purpose of Friday's search.

Frazee has not been named as a suspect in Berreth's disappearance.

The Woodland Park Police Department is leading the investigation with help from state and federal authorities and scheduled a Friday afternoon update on the case.

Teller County Sheriff spokesman Commander Greg Couch said Frazee was on the property when investigators arrived. Couch says Frazee was not arrested.

Frazee's attorney said Wednesday that he is cooperating with police and has provided cheek swabs for DNA, and his cellphone.