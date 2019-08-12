The Latest: Feds: Ohio shooter's friend bought him armor

The Latest on developments following the mass shooting in Ohio that killed nine (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

Federal authorities say the friend of the Ohio shooter bought him body armor and a firearm accessory earlier this year.

Connor Betts opened fire in a popular entertainment district in Dayton, Ohio, about a week ago, killing his sister and eight others. Officers shot Betts within 30 seconds, killing him just steps outside a crowded bar.

A charging document obtained by The Associated Press Monday says Ethan Kollie "indicated he purchased body armor and a firearm accessory for Betts earlier this year."

— By Michael Balsamo

———

1:30 p.m.

Two Ohio lawmakers have reintroduced legislation restricting access to guns following the Dayton mass shooting.

State Sens. Cecil Thomas, of Cincinnati, and Peggy Lehner (LAY'-nuhr), of suburban Dayton, are working together on the bills. Thomas is a Democrat, and Lehner is a Republican.

One bill would require background checks on all firearms transactions. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine has said he supports a similar measure.

The second bill raises the minimum age for all gun purchases to 21. Currently, a person must be 21 to buy a handgun, but 18-year-olds can purchase long guns. The proposal preserves exemptions for military members and law enforcement.

Lehner also now backs a Democrat-sponsored "red flag" bill creating a process for removing guns from someone who poses an imminent danger to themselves or others.

———

12:05 p.m.

The Justice Department says a friend of the Ohio gunman is being charged with lying on federal firearms forms.

Authorities say more information about the charges being unsealed will be announced Monday afternoon.

The charges come a little over a week after the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio. The 24-year-old Connor Betts opened fire in a popular entertainment district, killing his sister and eight others.

Officers shot and killed Betts within 30 seconds of when his rampage started.

Police have said that there was nothing in Betts' background that would have prevented him from buying the AR-15 style gun used in the shooting.

Investigators have not released a motive.