The Latest: California campus killing suspect is co-worker

The Latest on a stabbing death at California State University, Fullerton (all times local):

1:22 p.m.

Police say the suspect arrested in the stabbing death at California State University, Fullerton, was a co-worker of the victim.

Lt. Jon Radus said Thursday that 51-year-old Chuyen Vo was arrested Wednesday night at his home in Huntington Beach.

Radus would not comment on the work relationship of the suspect and the victim, 57-year-old Steven Shek Keung Chan.

Chan worked as the director of budget and finance and student services for university extended education but retired in 2017. He returned to the campus in January to work as a consultant.

Authorities have said Chan was found stabbed numerous times inside his silver Infiniti in a campus parking lot on Monday.

———

11:35 a.m.

Police say a suspect has been arrested in the stabbing death of a man at the California State University, Fullerton campus.

Fullerton police Lt. Jon Radus on Thursday told The Associated Press that a suspect was arrested in the death of 57-year-old Steven Shek Keung Chan.

Radus declined to provide details and said a news conference would be held at 1 p.m.

