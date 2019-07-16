The Latest: Epstein says finances too complex to summarize

The Latest on the sex trafficking charges against wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein. (all times local):

6:05 p.m.

Financier Jeffrey Epstein says his finances are too complex to provide an immediate valuation of his assets to a federal judge.

Epstein's attorneys filed court papers Tuesday saying they needed more time to offer a full accounting of Epstein's wealth following his arrest on federal sex charges.

They wrote in the filings that Epstein has "meaningful domestic ties" and that his brother is willing to co-sign a bond equal to his own net worth, more than $100 million.

Prosecutors have argued that Epstein should not be granted bail because his extraordinary wealth and foreign properties make him a flight risk.

They wrote in their own filing that no set of conditions will guarantee Epstein's appearance at court proceedings and protect the community.

The judge says he intends to announce his decision on bail Thursday.

———

1:30 p.m.

One of Jeffrey Epstein's accusers is urging victims to speak out against the wealthy financier as authorities prosecute him on sex charges.

Courtney Wild told reporters Tuesday that Epstein "will never stop sexually abusing children until he is in jail."

Wild's remarks came a day after she urged a federal judge to deny Epstein bail.

Wild said Epstein started sexually abusing her when she was 14 in Palm Beach, Florida.

An email was sent to Epstein's attorney seeking comment.

Epstein has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy and sex trafficking charges brought by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan. Wild's accusations are not part of that indictment.

Epstein's attorneys have argued that the new charges should not have been filed because he signed a non-prosecution agreement with the U.S. Attorney's Office in Miami year ago.