The Latest: Fire erupts in San Bernardino, torching homes

The Latest on California wildfires (all times local):

4:25 a.m.

A new wildfire has broken out in California, this one in San Bernardino, torching at least four homes and forcing evacuations.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department says the blaze was reported early Thursday along Highway 18 at Lower Waterman Canyon.

Aerial video from Sky7 showed at least four homes on fire, and more than 200 acres have reportedly burned.

Authorities ordered evacuations for the Northpark neighborhood and all areas in north San Bernardino west of Highway 18, according to media reports.

No other information was immediately available.

———

10:25 p.m.

Santa Ana winds are expected to linger for a final day after driving more than a dozen wildfires through California, sending thousands fleeing and burning nearly up to the walls of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

Firefighters managed to tamp down or at least partially corral fires that for the past few days surged through tinder-dry brush in both the north and south, destroying dozens of homes.

But much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties remain under a National Weather Service red flag warning of extreme fire danger through Thursday evening because of bone-dry humidity and the chance of winds gusting to 70 mph (112 kph) in the mountains.

Fire crews worked through the night to make sure a fire that burned dangerously near the Reagan library Wednesday and prompted thousands to flee doesn't re-erupt.

———

Melley reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press writers John Antczak and Christopher Weber in Los Angeles, Amy Taxin in Jurupa Valley and Stefanie Dazio in Thousand Oaks contributed