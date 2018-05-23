The Latest: 3 found dead; person of interest interviewed

The Latest on the deaths of three people in a Los Angeles home (all times local):

6 p.m.

Los Angeles police are interviewing a person of interest in the deaths of three family members found inside a home.

Officials say a man checking on his relatives late Tuesday found his father, grandmother and her husband dead with trauma to their heads. The victims' names have not been released.

Officer Tony Im said Wednesday that investigators are talking to a person of interest in the case. He did not know what relationship, if any, she had to the victims.

Authorities say a preliminary investigation found no immediate signs of a break-in or robbery at the home in the Leimert Park neighborhood.

———

6:45 a.m.

Los Angeles police are investigating the deaths of three people whose bodies were found in a home.

The Police Department says officers called to a Leimert Park residence Tuesday night found the bodies of two men and a woman.

Few other details are being released Wednesday, but police say the investigation has developed a person of interest.