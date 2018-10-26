Hate crime considered in Kroger shooting

The Latest on the fatal shooting of two people at a Kentucky grocery store (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

A federal prosecutor says the shooting at a Kentucky grocery store that left two people dead is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

Fifty-one-year-old Gregory Bush has been charged with murder and other crimes in the fatal shooting of two shoppers at a Kroger store on Wednesday. Both victims were black. Bush is white.

U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman in Louisville said Friday that federal investigators are examining if there were any violations of federal law, "which includes potential civil rights violations such as hate crimes." The FBI is investigating alongside local police.

Coleman said in a prepared statement that the shootings "are not being taken lightly by the United States government."

———

1 a.m.

The white man accused of fatally shooting two African-American grocery store patrons in Kentucky was recorded on surveillance video as first trying to get inside a predominantly black church.

Jeffersontown Police Chief Sam Rogers says a city employee tipped off police when he saw the photo of 51-year-old Gregory Bush that authorities released after Wednesday's shooting.

Rogers says surveillance video confirmed Bush's presence outside the church and that he "appeared to try to gain access to the church."

The information comes amid news media reports that the suspect made a racial comment to a witness of the shooting.

But Rogers says it's too soon to say whether the shooting was racially motivated.