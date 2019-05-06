The Latest: 3 killed after pickup flattens trailer ID'd

The Latest on three family members killed after a suspected drunk driver plowed truck into trailer home (all times local):

3 p.m.

Authorities have identified the three members of a family who were killed as they slept after a suspected drunk driver plowed his pickup truck into their parked trailer home.

Sutter County Sheriff's Office spokesman Undersheriff Scott Smallwood said Monday 38-year-old Jose Pacheco, 34-year-old Anna Pacheco and their 10-year-old son Angel Pacheco were killed Saturday night.

He says the Pacheco's 11-year-old daughter is in critical condition.

The California Highway Patrol says 33-year-old Ismael Huazo-Jardinez was driving "at a high rate of speed" when his truck crashed into the Pacheco's trailer Saturday night in the agricultural community of Knights Landing near Sacramento.

Smallwood says Huazo-Jardinez was released Sunday after posting $300,000 bail.

Huazo-Jardinez is scheduled to appear in court on June 10.

It wasn't immediately known if Huazo-Jardinez has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

7:05 a.m.

The landlord of the house trailer, Frankie Gonsalves, tells KCRA the parents were farmworkers.

