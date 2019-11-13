The Latest: Mother of missing girl charged with neglect Authorities say they've charged the mother of a missing 5-year-old Florida girl with child neglect and giving false information to investigators

In this Amber Alert made available by the Jacksonville, Fla., Police, shows an undated photo of Taylor Williams. On Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, authorities in Alabama say they have found human remains while searching in the woods for Williams. The child was reported missing from her Jacksonville, Fla., home last Wednesday. (Jacksonville Police via AP)

The Latest on a missing Florida girl (all times local):

7 p.m.

Authorities say they've charged the mother of a missing 5-year-old Florida girl with child neglect and giving false information to investigators.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams announced the charges against Brianna Williams during a news conference Tuesday evening. She has been absentee booked at a local hospital after being admitted because of an apparent overdose.

Taylor Rose Williams was reported missing from her Jacksonville, Florida, home last Wednesday.

Earlier Tuesday, police announced the discovery of human remains in a wooded area of Marengo County, Alabama, located about 100 miles (160 kilometers) west of Montgomery. Authorities are working to confirm the victim's identification.

1:45 p.m.

Police searching for a 5-year-old Florida girl who's been missing since last week found human remains in rural Alabama, authorities said Tuesday.

The team looking for Taylor Rose Williams found a body, according to a statement issued by police in Demopolis, Alabama.

The remains were located in a wooded area between two towns in Marengo County, located about 100 miles (160 kilometers) west of Montgomery, police said.

Authorities are working to confirm the victim's identification, according to the statement.

The child was reported missing from her Jacksonville, Florida, home last Wednesday. Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams sheriff has said Taylor's mother, Brianna Williams, hasn't spoken with investigators since that day.

Authorities from Alabama and Florida assisted in the search.