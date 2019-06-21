The Latest: Murder charge filed in slaying of police officer

The Latest on the slaying of a Sacramento police officer (all times local):

4:10 p.m.

California prosecutors have filed a murder charge alleging that a Sacramento man used an illegal assault rifle to kill a rookie police officer.

The charge filed Friday by the Sacramento County district attorney includes special circumstances that could subject 45-year-old Adel Sambrano Ramos to the death penalty.

However, that decision is months away and Gov. Gavin Newsom has imposed a moratorium on executions.

Sacramento police say officers on a domestic violence call Wednesday were helping an unnamed woman clear out her belongings from Ramos' home when he opened fire with a rifle, fatally wounding Officer Tara O'Sullivan.

He's also charged with the attempted murder of another officer.

Public defender Norm Dawson says he met briefly with Ramos but can't comment until he receives more details in the case.

10:40 p.m.

Newly minted Sacramento police officers have honored a rookie who was gunned down while helping a woman leave an abusive home.

A moment of silence opened Thursday night's graduation ceremony for nearly 60 police academy recruits.

Police Chief Daniel Hahn said 26-year-old Officer Tara O'Sullivan "chose to stand in the gap between evil."

Police say O'Sullivan was helping a woman collect belongings from a home Wednesday evening when she was shot. It took 45 minutes to reach O'Sullivan, who died at a hospital.

She was the first Sacramento officer to die in the line of duty in 20 years.

Police haven't released details of the shooting.

The alleged gunman surrendered after an eight-hour standoff.

———

Rodriguez reported from San Francisco. Associated Press writer Stefanie Dazio in Los Angeles contributed to this story.