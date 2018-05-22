The Latest: Chief praises slain Baltimore County officer

The Latest on the slaying of a police officer in Baltimore County, Maryland (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

The Baltimore County police chief says a female officer killed in the line of duty had the talent to rise through the ranks.

Police Chief Terrence Sheridan said at a news conference Tuesday that Officer Amy Caprio was smart, athletic and energetic. He says the 29-year-old was just the type of officer you want to hire.

Sheridan says a viewing for Caprio will take place Thursday followed by a funeral Friday.

The chief says a medical examiner ruled her death a homicide by trauma to the head and torso. Sheridan says she was not found to have a gunshot wound.

Sixteen-year-old Dawnta Anthony Harris of Baltimore is charged with first-degree murder in her death. Authorities say Harris drove over Caprio in a stolen jeep.

———

2:15 p.m.

A 16-year-old charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Maryland police officer has been ordered held without bail by a judge who called him a "one-man crime wave."

More than 20 police officers were in the Towson courtroom Tuesday when Dawnta Anthony Harris of Baltimore made his first court appearance by video. Harris has been charged as an adult in the Monday killing of Baltimore County police Officer Amy Caprio.

Prosecutor William Bickel says investigators have reviewed the slain officer's body camera footage. He says it clearly shows Harris accelerating a stolen Jeep at Caprio after she was trying to apprehend him on the suburban cul-de-sac where a burglary had just taken place.

Bickel detailed Harris' numerous recent run-ins with the law, including a series of auto theft arrests and a history of running away from juvenile facilities.

———

1:30 p.m.

The Baltimore County police officer who was killed as she investigated a suspicious vehicle had recently won an award for solving a rash of holiday package thefts.

Officer Amy Caprio died Monday after confronting a person in a Jeep. Authorities have not confirmed how she was killed, but a witness reported hearing a pop before seeing a Jeep run her over.

Caprio was a four-year veteran of the Baltimore County Police Department.

In December, she won the "Officer of the Month" award for the Parkville precinct. Her investigation led to the identification and arrest of two suspects in numerous package thefts in eastern Baltimore County and neighboring jurisdictions.

A 16-year-old identified by police as Dawnta Anthony Harris has been charged with first-degree murder in Caprio's death.

———

10:55 a.m.

Authorities in Baltimore County say three additional teenagers have been taken into custody after a female officer was killed.

Baltimore County's public safety department tweeted Tuesday morning that the teenagers are suspects in area burglaries.

The department did not say whether the three played any role in the officer's death.

Another suspect, 16-year-old Dawnta Anthony Harris, was arrested Monday. He is charged as an adult with first-degree murder.

According to court records, Harris told a detective he was waiting in the driver's seat of a Jeep while associates committed a burglary.

The records say he told the detective he drove the vehicle at the officer.

Police spokeswoman Louise Rogers-Feher says she can't immediately provide further details.

———

10:20 a.m.

Court records say the teen arrested after a female Maryland police officer was fatally injured told a detective he drove a Jeep toward the officer.

A statement of probable cause dated Tuesday says Dawnta Anthony Harris was taken into custody near where the Jeep was found abandoned.

The probable cause statement says the slain Baltimore County officer was Amy Caprio.

Scott Shellenberger, the state's attorney for Baltimore County, told The Associated Press that the 16-year-old has been charged as an adult. Court records show he faces a charge of first-degree murder. The Associated Press does not ordinarily identify underage suspects unless they face adult charges.

The records don't list an attorney for Harris and attempts to people believed to be his family members were not immediately successful. A court hearing was scheduled for 1 p.m.

The document says officers responding to the scene found Caprio suffering from traumatic injuries in the roadway.

A search was underway Monday morning for three other suspects.

———

9:45 a.m.

A Maryland prosecutor says a teen arrested in the death of a Baltimore County police officer is being charged with murder and treated as an adult.

Scott Shellenberger, the state's attorney for Baltimore County, told The Associated Press that the 16-year-old suspect is scheduled to appear before a judge at a Towson courthouse at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The Baltimore County Police and Fire Department said Tuesday on Twitter that the 16-year-old was arrested shortly after the female officer was fatally injured Monday. The police tweet did not explain the delay in announcing the teen's apprehension. The teen's name was not immediately released.

The officer was fatally wounded while investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle in a greater Baltimore suburb. A search continued for three other suspects.

———

8:10 a.m.

Police say a teen has been arrested after the slaying of a Baltimore County, Maryland, police officer, and three other suspects are still being sought.

The Baltimore County Police and Fire Department said Tuesday on Twitter that the 16-year-old was arrested shortly after the female officer was fatally injured Monday. The police tweet did not explain the delay in announcing the teen's apprehension. The teen's name was not immediately released. Police said he is awaiting a bail hearing.

The officer was fatally wounded while investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle in a greater Baltimore suburb. The suspects were considered armed and dangerous.

Baltimore County Police Cpl. Shawn Vinson said Monday evening that heavily armed police — backed by trained dogs and aircraft — were conducting the wide manhunt in and around Perry Hall, Maryland, where the office was fatally injured Monday afternoon.

———

5:50 a.m.

Schools in Baltimore County, Maryland, are set to open on time Tuesday, a day after the slaying of a police officer forced teachers and students to stay inside their school buildings.

School officials tweeted overnight that all of the county's public schools would open on time. They said additional police would be on hand at Perry Hall area schools, and additional student support services would also be available there.

Meanwhile, authorities continued searching for suspects believed to be armed and dangerous after a female officer was fatally wounded while investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle in a greater Baltimore suburb.

Baltimore County Police Cpl. Shawn Vinson said Monday evening that heavily armed police — backed by trained dogs and aircraft — were conducting the wide manhunt in and around Perry Hall, Maryland, where the office was fatally injured Monday afternoon.

———

12:01 a.m.

Police say they are searching overnight for suspects believed to be armed and dangerous after the death of a female officer killed while investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle in a greater Baltimore suburb.

Baltimore County Police Cpl. Shawn Vinson said Monday evening that heavily armed police — backed by trained dogs and aircraft — were conducting the wide manhunt in and around Perry Hall, Maryland, where the office was fatally injured Monday afternoon.

The police spokesman says "the dark will not hamper our investigation."

Witnesses reported hearing a pop and seeing the officer being run over by a Jeep Monday afternoon. The officer, who wasn't immediately identified, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Vinson says officers recovered the suspects' abandoned Jeep. He wouldn't confirm if the vehicle was used to injure the officer.