The Latest: Shooting victim remembered as quiet, witty

The Latest on a fatal shooting on the campus of a North Carolina university (all times local):

2:35 p.m.

The parents of a student slain during a shooting at a North Carolina university are remembering their son as reserved but witty in some of their first public comments.

Reed Parlier, previously identified by authorities by his first name Ellis, will be remembered at an upcoming family memorial service. His parents declined to give specifics to preserve the family's privacy.

Brian Parlier and Julie Parlier remember their son as a kind, quiet young man with a witty sense of humor. They said he was academically gifted and was studying IT software development in the hopes of becoming a game developer.

Parlier was extremely close with his family, especially his younger sister, and loved to visit family in the western part of the state to go hiking in the mountains. Parlier was one of two students killed in the attack.

———

12:30 p.m.

Students frantically describe a deadly shooting on a North Carolina campus and ask for help in a series of newly released 911 calls.

Charlotte government officials on Friday released 48 emergency calls from students and faculty members after a gunman opened fire in a University of North Carolina-Charlotte class on Tuesday. The calls give a sense of the chaos unfolding as students sought help during the attack.

One caller described hearing at least five shots. Another said the gunman was wearing black and carrying a pistol. That caller said: "He was still shooting when we were leaving."

Another caller was asked if she needed police, firefighters or paramedics. She replied: "All of it."

Twenty-two-year-old Trystan Andrew Terrell faces murder charges and other counts. The shooting killed two and wounded four.