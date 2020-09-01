The Latest: Trump says he'll thank National Guard in Kenosha President Donald Trump says he’s heading to Kenosha, Wisconsin, to thank law enforcement and the National Guard “for a job well done.”

KENOSHA, Wis. -- The Latest on the Aug. 23 police shooting of Jacob Blake (all times local):

11 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he's heading to Kenosha, Wisconsin, to thank law enforcement and the National Guard “for a job well done.”

The city has seen protests since police shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back on Aug. 23. Blake's family says the 29-year-old Black man is paralyzed from the waist down. A 17-year-old is accused of fatally shooting two demonstrators on Aug. 25.

Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers deployed the National Guard to quell demonstrations. But Trump is taking credit for the deployment, even though his demand that Guard troops be used came a day after Evers had activated them. Trump asserts that Kenosha “would have been burnt to the ground by now” if it weren't for the National Guard.

Trump also told reporters before boarding Air Force One that he didn't know if he would speak with a member of the Blake family during his visit.

———

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT WHAT’S HAPPENING IN KENOSHA:

Kenosha has seen protests since Aug. 23, when police shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, seven times in the back. On Monday, President Donald Trump defended a 17-year-old supporter accused of fatally shooting two demonstrators in Kenosha on Aug. 25.

Trump is offering himself as the “law and order” candidate and leader best positioned to keep Americans safe. Biden accused Trump Monday of causing divisions that have ignited violence and distanced himself from radical forces involved in altercations.

Read more:

— An AP Fact Check finds misrepresentation at the core of Trump’s statements about the National Guard

— Absent details, police shooting narratives seek to distract

— Two moments of bloodshed a microcosm of U.S. strife

———

HERE'S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

9 a.m.

Officials say damage to city-owned property from violence that erupted over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is estimated at nearly $2 million so far.

The city’s public works director, Shelly Billingsley, provided the estimate Monday night on what it would cost to replace garbage trucks, street lights and traffic signals, among other things that were destroyed or damaged over the last week.

Mayor John Antaramian has said the city will request $30 million in aid from the state to help rebuild.