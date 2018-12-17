Mother sues in case of missing toddler

PORTLAND, Maine — Dec 17, 2018, 12:08 PM ET
FILE - This undated file photo provided by Trista Reynolds shows Ayla Reynolds, her daughter, who went missing in December 2011 from her fathers home in Waterville, Maine. Ayla has never been found and the investigation remains open, though probate PlayThe Associated Press
The mother of a toddler whose disappearance prompted the biggest criminal investigation in Maine history is suing in hopes of unearthing more details.

The announcement Monday came on the seventh anniversary of the date 20-month-old Ayla Reynolds was reported missing by her father in Waterville.

Ayla's mother, Trista Reynolds, has blamed the father, Justin DiPietro, for the toddler's death. But the body has never been found, and no charges have been filed.

Reynolds and her attorney announced details of a lawsuit alleging that DiPietro caused Ayla's death. They hope depositions will help solve the case.

Efforts to reach DiPietro for comment were unsuccessful.

State police have long believed the girl is dead, and a judge declared her legally dead in 2017. But the investigation remains open.

