Lawyers to argue again on video in newspaper shooting

A judge is scheduled to hear arguments from attorneys again on whether graphic video of a shooting at a Maryland newspaper can be used at the alleged gunman's trial.

Judge Laura Ripken is presiding over a pretrial hearing Wednesday.

Ripken arranged to watch the newspaper's surveillance video after court on Tuesday in the case against Jarrod Ramos, who is charged with killing five people at the Capital Gazette. She could rule as early as Wednesday.

An attorney for Ramos says parts of the video are so upsetting to watch that they could prejudice the jury. Elizabeth Palan says photographs could be used instead.

Prosecutor Anne Colt Leitess says the recording is "the most important evidence in the case."

Other pretrial matters also are scheduled to be discussed at the hearing.