Life is slowly settling down in Alaska after major quake

Life is slowly settling down in Alaska following a powerful earthquake that rattled buildings, disrupted power and caused heavy damage to the only highway that goes north of Anchorage.

Still, hundreds of aftershocks frayed nerves Saturday as people worried about being caught in more massive shakers.

Employees who live in communities north of Anchorage were encouraged to see if they can take Monday off or work from home to reduce the number of cars on Glenn Highway as crews repair damage.

In addition, Gov. Bill Walker, who leaves office Monday, has given state office workers in the Anchorage area the day off.

The magnitude 7.0 quake didn't cause widespread damage to structures or collapse buildings.

A seismic expert said Alaska uses the most stringent standards to help buildings withstand earthquakes.