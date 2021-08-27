Line 3 protesters removed from Minnesota Capitol lawn

Minnesota troopers have removed some demonstrators protesting Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 pipeline project at the state Capitol

August 27, 2021, 6:41 PM
2 min read

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota troopers on Friday removed some demonstrators protesting Enbridge Energy's Line 3 replacement pipeline project on the lawn of the state Capitol.

Videos posted on social media showed troopers carrying protesters onto a bus as dozens of law enforcement officers surrounded a small remnant of the 1,000 or more protesters who had gathered for a major rally calling on Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and President Joe Biden to pull permits and shut down the replacement pipeline project. Officers announced over a loudspeaker that the protesters' permit had expired Thursday night and refusal to leave would result in arrests.

Indigenous and environmental activists who oppose the pipeline argue the project violates Native American treaty rights and will aggravate climate change and risk spills that would contaminate areas where Indigenous people hunt, fish and gather wild rice.

Line 3 starts in Alberta and clips a corner of North Dakota before crossing northern Minnesota en route to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior, Wisconsin. The 337-mile (542.35-kilometer) segment in Minnesota is the last phase in replacing the deteriorating pipeline that was built in the 1960s. Construction began in December.

Top Stories

US special operations vets carry out daring mission to save Afghan allies

Aug 27, 5:00 AM

At least 12 US service members killed in explosions near Kabul airport

Aug 26, 7:45 PM

New Orleans orders evacuations as Hurricane Ida closes in: Latest forecast

11 minutes ago

Afghanistan updates: At least 170 Afghans killed in the Kabul attack, official says

30 minutes ago

Parents must pay $30,441 for getting rid of son's porn cache

3 hours ago

Top Stories

US special operations vets carry out daring mission to save Afghan allies

Aug 27, 5:00 AM

At least 12 US service members killed in explosions near Kabul airport

Aug 26, 7:45 PM

Possible hurricane takes aim on Louisiana

Aug 27, 7:28 AM

Ida strengthens to hurricane as it barrels toward Louisiana landfall: Latest forecast

2 hours ago

Houston mother makes 3-month road to recovery from COVID-19

Aug 26, 9:41 PM

Top Stories

US special operations vets carry out daring mission to save Afghan allies

Aug 27, 5:00 AM

At least 12 US service members killed in explosions near Kabul airport

Aug 26, 7:45 PM

Houston mother makes 3-month road to recovery from COVID-19

Aug 26, 9:41 PM

Possible hurricane takes aim on Louisiana

Aug 27, 7:28 AM

Ida strengthens to hurricane as it barrels toward Louisiana landfall: Latest forecast

2 hours ago

Top Stories

US special operations vets carry out daring mission to save Afghan allies

Aug 27, 5:00 AM

At least 12 US service members killed in explosions near Kabul airport

Aug 26, 7:45 PM

Houston mother makes 3-month road to recovery from COVID-19

Aug 26, 9:41 PM

President Biden addresses deadly attack in Kabul

Aug 26, 6:31 PM

Possible hurricane takes aim on Louisiana

Aug 27, 7:28 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events