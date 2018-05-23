Los Angeles police Investigate complaints against USC doctor

Police have opened a criminal investigation into years of complaints against a University of Southern California gynecologist accused in lawsuits of groping patients.

Capt. Billy Hayes tells the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday that USC has begun sharing the names of people who called a dedicated hotline for former patients of Dr. George Tyndall. The school says it received about 300 calls but Hayes wouldn't say how many of those are under investigation.

Several former and current students have sued USC and Tyndall, alleging he made crude comments and groped patients during office examinations.

The 71-year-old Tyndall has denied wrongdoing in interviews with the Times. He resigned last year.

The Los Angeles County district attorney's office says no cases involving Tyndall have yet been presented to prosecutors.

