NEW ORLEANS -- Louisiana judge blocks enforcement of statewide abortion ban designed to automatically go into effect when Roe fell.
Louisiana judge blocks enforcement of statewide abortion ban designed to automatically go into effect when Roe fell
Louisiana judge blocks enforcement of statewide abortion ban designed to automatically go into effect when Roe fell
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine live updates: 11 dead in missile strike on shopping mall
- 14 minutes ago
Alligator kills person after dragging them into retention pond
- Jun 27, 11:04 AM
Customer angry over mayo shoots 2 workers
- 3 hours ago
Where abortion stands in your state: A state-by-state breakdown of abortion laws
- Jun 27, 10:24 AM
Online users say they reported Uvalde gunman's behavior, but to little effect
- 2 hours ago